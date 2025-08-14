Manamela meet with DUT to review governance probe progress

On Friday, labour authorities halted a R400 million construction project at the institution.

They requested more documentation from the project consultant amid reports they may have been operating without a valid permit.

The varsity says it has submitted the necessary documents and is waiting for feedback.

Manamela addressed the media in Durban on Tuesday.

READ: Higher Education minister says NSFAS funding model overhaul in the works

Manamela said a meeting with DUT's council's been scheduled, focusing on ensuring clean governance in infrastructure and supply chain matters.

" I will be looking forward to a meeting with the council to get a briefing on progress as it relates to the implementation of some of the reports, investigations report on those issues. I must emphasise that most of the universities, the allegations against corruption have got absolutely nothing to do with learning and teaching.

"It's about infrastructure, building and supply chain management. And I think it's quite unfortunate that we have had all these reports that relates to bad governance and that's something that we will be looking at."





