Man wounded in Umgeni Business Park shooting
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear.
ALSO READ: Man gunned down in Westville ambush
Medics say he was found on Electron Road at Umgeni Business Park having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Keylin Govender, who is with Life Response 24/7, says the man is believed to be in his 40s.
“Immediate first aid began whilst advanced life support paramedics rushed to the scene to assist as well. The male was treated and stabilised on scene before he was taken to hospital for further management.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: HPV vaccination could save your daughter's life
“It’s about giving your child the future where preventable cancer never ...Stacey & J Sbu 9 minutes ago
-
Durban to Johannesburg: How much does it cost to drive between the two cities in 2026
Planning a road trip between Durban and Johannesburg? Here is what drive...Danny Guselli an hour ago