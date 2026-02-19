 Man wounded in Umgeni Business Park shooting
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

A man has survived a shooting in Durban on Thursday morning.

Supplied/Advanced Life Support Paramedics

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear.

Medics say he was found on Electron Road at Umgeni Business Park having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. 

Keylin Govender, who is with Life Response 24/7, says the man is believed to be in his 40s.

“Immediate first aid began whilst advanced life support paramedics rushed to the scene to assist as well. The male was treated and stabilised on scene before he was taken to hospital for further management.”


