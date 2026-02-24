Man, two kids found dead in suspected Tongaat murder-suicide

A man and his two young children were found dead.





KZN VIP Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at a home in Shastri Circle.





Spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says paramedics found two young girls lying unresponsive on a bed.





"KZN VIP Emergency Medical Services are currently standing off at a horrific scene in the Belvedere area of Tongaat, where three individuals, including two children between the ages of four and six, have sadly been found deceased inside a residence.





"Upon arrival, KZN VIP Medics assessed the scene. Tragically, all three occupants were declared deceased.





"The exact circumstances leading up to the incident cannot be confirmed at this stage. Members of SAPS are currently in attendance and have launched a full investigation into the matter.”





*This is a developing story





