 Man, two kids found dead in suspected Tongaat murder-suicide
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Man, two kids found dead in suspected Tongaat murder-suicide

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Authorities were on Tuesday afternoon at the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Tongaat.

police tape file image
File photo

A man and his two young children were found dead.


KZN VIP Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at a home in Shastri Circle.


Spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says paramedics found two young girls lying unresponsive on a bed. 


ALSO READ: Not only a Westville problem, says CPF after murder-suicide


"KZN VIP Emergency Medical Services are currently standing off at a horrific scene in the Belvedere area of Tongaat, where three individuals, including two children between the ages of four and six, have sadly been found deceased inside a residence.


"Upon arrival, KZN VIP Medics assessed the scene. Tragically, all three occupants were declared deceased.


ALSO READ: Social Development wants urgent probe into death of employee in PMB murder-suicide


"The exact circumstances leading up to the incident cannot be confirmed at this stage. Members of SAPS are currently in attendance and have launched a full investigation into the matter.”


*This is a developing story


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

MORE ON ECR:

KZN Police Tongaat Paramedics
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.