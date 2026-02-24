Man, two kids found dead in suspected Tongaat murder-suicide
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A man and his two young children were found dead.
KZN VIP Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at a home in Shastri Circle.
Spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says paramedics found two young girls lying unresponsive on a bed.
ALSO READ: Not only a Westville problem, says CPF after murder-suicide
"KZN VIP Emergency Medical Services are currently standing off at a horrific scene in the Belvedere area of Tongaat, where three individuals, including two children between the ages of four and six, have sadly been found deceased inside a residence.
"Upon arrival, KZN VIP Medics assessed the scene. Tragically, all three occupants were declared deceased.
ALSO READ: Social Development wants urgent probe into death of employee in PMB murder-suicide
"The exact circumstances leading up to the incident cannot be confirmed at this stage. Members of SAPS are currently in attendance and have launched a full investigation into the matter.”
*This is a developing story
