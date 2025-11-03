Man survives 200m cliff plunge on Umkomaas, south coast

Roadside rescuers say a man's miraculously survived after plunging about 200 metres down a cliff on the south coast.





While the circumstances aren't clear, it's believed the driver lost control of his vehicle while travelling in Umkomaas in the early hours of Monday morning.





A local towing company responded to calls for help on the N2 south.





"When my driver went, he saw a man on the roadside. Then he noticed that the car, cannot be seen from the freeway. The only way, we made is out is from the man's description from the road,” said Shaun Pillay from Singhs Southside Towing and Recovery.





"The car went down a cliff about just before the offramp, if you coming from Durban.





The driver, whose vehicle's still being recovered, suffered serious injuries.

