Man survives 200m cliff plunge on Umkomaas, south coast

Man survives 200m cliff plunge at Umkomaas on south coast
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Roadside rescuers say a man's miraculously survived after plunging about 200 metres down a cliff on the south coast.
Roadside rescuers say a man's miraculously survived after plunging about 200 metres down a cliff on the south coast.
Roadside rescuers say a man's miraculously survived after plunging about 200 metres down a cliff on the south coast.
While the circumstances aren't clear, it's believed the driver lost control of his vehicle while travelling in Umkomaas in the early hours of Monday morning.
A local towing company responded to calls for help on the N2 south.
READ: More than 40 killed in Limpopo bus crash
"When my driver went, he saw a man on the roadside. Then he noticed that the car, cannot be seen from the freeway. The only way, we made is out is from the man's description from the road,” said Shaun Pillay from Singhs Southside Towing and Recovery.
"The car went down a cliff about just before the offramp, if you coming from Durban.
The driver, whose vehicle's still being recovered, suffered serious injuries.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Durban’s own Shreeya Mahadeo: A young chess prodigy’s journey to the Commonwealth Championships
At just 15, Shreeya Mahadeo is proving that strategy, sacrifice, and sel...Stacey & J Sbu 9 minutes ago
-
Prime Circle mark 25 years with the release of new single ‘Unsteady Hearts’
Prime Circle are celebrating 25 years of music with their powerful new s...Stacey & J Sbu 14 minutes ago