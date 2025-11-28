Man shot dead in suspected taxi hit in Waterloo

Reaction Unit South Africa says the shooting happened on Friday morning at the corner of Python Road and Pricklepear Road.





Spokesperson Prem Balram says the 51-year-old, believed to be a taxi owner, had been waiting to be picked up by one of his vehicles.





ALSO READ: Westville pub shooting case postponed again





"On arrival, Reaction Officers found the Verulam SAPS from KZN in attendance. According to witnesses, the victim had been standing on the corner, waiting to be uplifted, when two unknown suspects approached on foot and opened fire.





"The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face, head, shoulders, and back. Several 9mm spent cartridges were recovered on the scene. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.





"Although it is believed the suspects fled on foot, this has not been confirmed."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)