Man shot dead in Mobeni, cyclist run over in Umhlanga

Paramedics rushed to a logistics company on Nottingham Road, where the shooting took place.





Troy Visnathan from Amawele Emergency Services says the man was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman.





" ALS paramedics as well as Amawele paramedics, initiated CPR on the patient and tried to resuscitate him.





"But after 45 minutes of resuscitation, we found that there was nothing more we could do for the patient and it was declared deceased on scene."





ALSO READ: Denis Hurley Centre sounds alarm over hospital protests





Meanwhile, Durban metro police are investigating the death of a cyclist in Umhlanga.





Emergency personnel say they responded to calls for assistance after a crash on Lighthouse Road on Thursday afternoon.





KZN VIP Emergency Services say the cyclist, who was wearing a reflective vest and helmet, suffered severe injuries, and was declared dead at the scene.





Paramedics say the driver of the car was detained by metro police.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)