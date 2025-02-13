Man shot dead at Margate pub

While investigators try to establish the motive for the shooting, indications are that a bar fight broke out at the Shelley Beach establishment on Wednesday night.





KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson, Craig Botha, says the victim was a 54-year-old man.





READ: Police probe fatal Pinetown home invasion





"The patron was shot multiple times. Sadly, the patient had succumbed to their injuries before emergency services could reach the scene."





Port Shepstone police say the 38-year-old suspect is due to appear in court soon.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)