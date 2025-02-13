Man shot dead at Margate pub
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a pub in Margate on the south coast.
While investigators try to establish the motive for the shooting, indications are that a bar fight broke out at the Shelley Beach establishment on Wednesday night.
KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson, Craig Botha, says the victim was a 54-year-old man.
"The patron was shot multiple times. Sadly, the patient had succumbed to their injuries before emergency services could reach the scene."
Port Shepstone police say the 38-year-old suspect is due to appear in court soon.
