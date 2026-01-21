Man shot dead during suspected KwaMashu hijacking

KZN VIP Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene on Wednesday morning, where they found the victim lying a few metres away from his company vehicle.





Gareth Naidoo says the 52-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.





Naidoo says preliminary information suggests that two armed suspects ambushed the victim while he exited his residence to leave for work.





ALSO READ: Two shot dead, 3 wounded outside Joburg court





During the confrontation, the victim attempted to flee but was pursued and shot multiple times.





Police remained on the scene by mid-morning on Wednesday.





KZN VIP has urged anyone with information to contact the relevant authorities.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)