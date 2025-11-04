 Man shot and wounded in Howick informal settlement
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Howick.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Shiyabazali informal settlement.

The circumstances around the shooting remained vague at the time of publishing. 

“On arrival, it was found that one person had sustained a gunshot wound and was treated on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson.

"SAPS and local authorities were in attendance investigating the matter.” 

This is a developing story

