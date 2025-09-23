Man shot and killed in Phoenix

While the circumstances surrounding Tuesday’s incident aren't clear, first responders say it happened on Challen Avenue.

Gareth Naidoo from KZN VIP Medics says circumstances leading up to the incident cannot be confirmed.

“ It's believed that two male suspects armed approached the victim before firing two shots in the direction and fleeing. Sadly, upon arrival of ER and VIP medics, the victim showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on scene.”

He says all emergency services are in attendance.

