Man sentenced to life for murdering girlfriend in money dispute

52-year-old Funokwakhe Thabethe pleaded guilty to killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, Mbali Mkhize, in November last year.

In court Thabethe said Mkhize was always asking him for money to apply for an identity document, but never made the application.

On the night in question, Thabethe said he confronted her about the money which led to an argument.

The NPA's spokesperson for KZN Natasha Kara says Thabethe confessed to assaulting Mkhize with a stone before strangling her.

When he realised that she was dead, he dumped her body on a nearby cliff Kara says the following day, Thabethe told his nephew what he had done and said he intended to surrender to the police - but fled the area. He was arrested a week later.





