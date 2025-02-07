 Man sentenced for defrauding KZN Agriculture Dept
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

The Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced a man to an effective 15 years in prison for defrauding the provincial Agriculture department of R1.5 million.

Mlungisi Khumalo pleaded guilty to eight counts of fraud and 14 of money laundering.


KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Kara, says the 46-year-old used the two companies he was linked to, to receive and move the funds.


In his plea, he told the court he met his co-accused, Nkosinathi Mkhize, at the Agriculture offices in Cedara where Mkhize worked in 2012.


Mkhize had revealed to him that he managed a large budget at the department.


He told him he could create fake tender contracts and authorise payments, suggesting to Khumalo that they could make a lot of money by working together.


"Khumalo was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for eight counts of fraud and 10 years imprisonment for 14 counts of money laundering. Since the sentences will run concurrently, he will serve an effective 15-year imprisonment," says Kara.


Mkhize is currently serving a 16-year term after pleading guilty five years ago.


