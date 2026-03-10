Man sentenced to life for murdering girlfriend after Hibberdene bar fight
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A KZN man has been jailed for life for murdering his girlfriend in Hibberdene, leaving a child without a mother as experts call for urgent emotional support for affected children.
A child has been left without parents after a KwaZulu-Natal man was sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend on the south coast.
The woman and the 30-year-old man were in a domestic relationship and had a child together.
It is understood that the man accused his partner of having an affair after seeing her with another man at a beach in Hibberdene in July 2024.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KZN says, later that day, the couple crossed paths at a local tavern in Mthwalume, where the confrontation escalated into an assault.
NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, says the woman was found dead the next morning by a neighbour.
"The deceased left the establishment, but the accused followed her. When he caught up with her, he began assaulting her. Later that evening, a neighbour heard the deceased crying from the room she shared with the accused," says Ramkisson-Kara.
“The accused was subsequently seen leaving the room and walking towards a nearby shop. The following morning, the same neighbour went to the room to check on the deceased and found her lying on the bed with multiple assault injuries across her body. The neighbour also discovered a pool of blood inside the room. The police were immediately contacted."
Impact on the victim’s family
Ramkisson-Kara says the man handed himself over four days later.
"In aggravation of sentence, the state led the testimony of the deceased’s father, who told the court that his daughter’s death had been deeply traumatic for the entire family. The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.
"The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter and remains committed to the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide."
How do violent assault cases affect children?
Speaking to Newswatch, Childline KZN said children who lose a parent to gender-based violence need urgent and long-term emotional support.
Childline's Adeshni Naicker explained that it is often children who carry the deepest scars from tragedies like these.
She said people need to look out for mood swings, aggression, nightmares, a change in sleeping patterns, and a drop in academic performance.
Naicker said children may appear too quiet or overly well-behaved, which can also be a sign that something is wrong.
