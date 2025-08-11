 Man plunges to death at Umhlanga building
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

An investigation is underway to establish how a man fell to his death from an Umhlanga building.

Paramedics from KZN VIP responded to the incident on Zenith Drive on Monday evening. 


"Upon arrival, KZN VIP response officers were met with a group of bystanders who explained the male had fallen from the 5th floor, the male was in a critical condition," says spokesperson Gareth Naidoo.


"Upon arrival of KZN VIP Emergency Medical Teams, the victim sadly showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on scene. Circumstances surrounding the incident cannot be confirmed at this time.


"SAPS members attended the scene and have opened an investigation into the incident."


