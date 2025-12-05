 Man in Nkandla court for possession of loaded AK-47
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

 KZN police say a loaded AK-47 was among several unlicensed firearms found in the possession of a man due in court on Friday.

 The 49-year-old was nabbed on Thursday in the Oshayanyawo area in the province's north-eastern region.

KZN SAPS' Paul Magwaza says his arrest follows a tip-off from police intelligence.  

The man is due to appear before the Nkandla Magistrate's Court.

“During the operation, police recovered three unlicensed firearms, which included an AK-47 assault rifle with three rounds of ammunition, an HMC pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition, as well as a shotgun with 13 rounds of ammunition.”

