Man in Nkandla court for possession of loaded AK-47

The 49-year-old was nabbed on Thursday in the Oshayanyawo area in the province's north-eastern region.

KZN SAPS' Paul Magwaza says his arrest follows a tip-off from police intelligence.

The man is due to appear before the Nkandla Magistrate's Court.

“During the operation, police recovered three unlicensed firearms, which included an AK-47 assault rifle with three rounds of ammunition, an HMC pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition, as well as a shotgun with 13 rounds of ammunition.”

