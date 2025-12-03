Man nabbed after police shootout to appear in Verulam court

He was arrested in the area on Tuesday, following a high-speed chase and shootout involving the police.

The pursuit began when a tracking company detected a stolen car being driven by the man on the N2, as he left uMlazi.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says officers tried to stop the car in Verulam, but one of the suspects opened fire, wounding a security guard.

“ The suspects continued to flee, but they were eventually intercepted at Clerence Park by members of the provincial task team, as well as Durban K9. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into the bush.

“A close inspection of the abandoned vehicle led to the recovery of one rifle with over 100 rounds of ammunition. Members from K9 went into the bush in search of the suspects.”

He says a manhunt is underway for the second suspect.

