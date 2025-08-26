Man killed in Queensburgh industrial accident
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
A man has been killed in an industrial accident in Queensburgh, southwest of Durban.
It's understood a forklift overturned, crushing its operator on Monday afternoon.
"Paramedics quickly assessed the driver, a male believed to be in his thirties however, he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more Paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene," says ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
"At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further."
