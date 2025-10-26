Man killed in Pinetown shooting

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says emergency crews responded to the incident on Bamboo Lane Sunday morning.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS already in attendance with the road closed off. Paramedics were shown to a man who had been shot numerous times on the side of the road.

“Paramedics assessed the man believed to be in his fifties however he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene. At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting is unknown however SAPS will be investigating further.”

