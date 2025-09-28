Man killed in Umbilo shooting and crash

Emergency crews say they initially responded to a car crash at the intersection of Campbell and Clark Road last night.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says they found that a vehicle had crashed into pillars on the side of the road.





"On closer inspection by Paramedics they found a male believed to be in his thirties who had also sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body."





The man showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.





SAPS arrived and immediately cornered off the crime scene.





"At this stage the events leading up to the shooting and crash is unknown however SAPS will be investigating further," said Jamieson.



