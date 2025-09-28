Man killed in Umbilo shooting and crash
Updated | By Newswatch
A man has died following a shooting in Durban’s Umbilo area.
A man has died following a shooting in Durban’s Umbilo area.
Emergency crews say they initially responded to a car crash at the intersection of Campbell and Clark Road last night.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says they found that a vehicle had crashed into pillars on the side of the road.
READ: Cross-border operation leads to multiple livestock theft arrests
"On closer inspection by Paramedics they found a male believed to be in his thirties who had also sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body."
The man showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.
SAPS arrived and immediately cornered off the crime scene.
"At this stage the events leading up to the shooting and crash is unknown however SAPS will be investigating further," said Jamieson.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
RAF drops R3.3 billion in three weeks, but it’s just the beginning
The Road Accident Fund is on a massive payout spree, but the road is sti...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 12 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 22 to 25 September
From Bryan Adams to a Baboon in Durban, this week has been nothing short...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 16 hours ago