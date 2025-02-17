Man killed in horror Bluff crash

His car became wedged under a truck in the collision on Edwin Swales Drive on Monday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says firefighters worked to free the driver and his passenger from the wreckage.

"The light motor vehicle had two occupants, which were found severely entrapped. The eThekwini Fire Department assisted ALS Paramedics to get the men free."

Jamieson says the driver passed away.

"Unfortunately, paramedics found the driver, a male in his 30s, had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased at the scene.





"The passenger, also a male in his 30s, was found to be in a critical condition and was stabilised on scene by advanced support paramedics before being rushed through to hospital."

The cause of the crash is not yet known but police were on the scene.





