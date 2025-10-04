Man killed in Durban CBD crash

The collision between a car, a bakkie and a minibus taxi occurred on the corner of Anton Lembede Street and Dorothy Nyembe Street on Saturday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, says it's understood two vehicles left the roadway after the crash.

“A quick triage was done on the scene and paramedics found that a male believed to be in the sixties, had to been ejected from the taxi and unfortunately sustained fatal injuries. There was nothing paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased at the scene.

“Two other people had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilized on scene bar. Advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.

“The exact events leading up to the crash is unknown. However, SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)