Man killed in Chatsworth home invasion
Updated | By Newswatch
A man has been shot and killed in what appears to have been a home invasion in Chatsworth.
Medics say the man, who was in his 40s, died at the Silverglen Drive property early on Thursday morning.
It's believed several other family members, including children, were left traumatised after the assault.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson says another man was wounded.
"A second man believed to be in his sixties has sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body and was in a critical condition.
“Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the man on scene before rushing him to a nearby Hospital.”
