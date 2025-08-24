Man jailed for killing partner in Umkomaas

He appeared before the Scottburgh Regional Court this week.

The man's partner had visited his home in the Hlanzeni area of Umkomaas in March last year when the two had an argument.

The court heard how the 38-year-old assaulted and fatally stabbed his partner in front of their two children after suspecting her of infidelity.

He was arrested a few days later.

"The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm," said KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha-Ramkisson Kara.

"We trust that the successful finalisation of these cases bring closure to the victims’ families."





