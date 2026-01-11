Man hospitalised after being mauled by 5 Yellowwood Park dogs

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the incident happened on Wrenway Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.





He says the man, who's in his thirties, was attacked in his garden.





ALSO READ: Four-year-old in hospital after family dog attack in Durban





“The man had sustained multiple bites to his entire body and was in a critical condition. Advanced Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise him on the scene before he was rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required.





"At this stage, the events leading up to the attack are unknown as the man resides on the premises; however, SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)