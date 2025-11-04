Man handed life sentence for 2023 Umlazi mass murder

The Durban High Court has sentenced Sphamandla “Chillies”Gumede to life plus 40 years for crimes committed two years ago.

The 30-year-old shot six people at the Uganda informal settlement in Umlazi.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS’s Robert Netshiunda says five of the victims died and one was left wounded.

“Shrewd investigative work unmasked the identity of the suspect, and with efforts of finding him proving insufficient, dedicated investigators connected the dots and found that the man they were looking for was in Qalakabosha Prison following his arrest on a different case of murder which he had committed in Eshowe.

“The suspect was duly charged for the murder of five people, one count of attempted murder and two counts of robbery. Police detectives successfully opposed his bail application, and he was kept behind bars until the day of his sentencing.

"Police specifically opposed his bail application and was kept beyond bus until he was sentenced.

