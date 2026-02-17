Man gunned down in Westville ambush

Police and paramedics were on the scene at the corner of Buckingham Terrace and Menston Road.





The victim was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says it appears the man, believed to be in his 30s, was ambushed after stopping at the traffic lights.





"Unfortunately, the male has sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and I can confirm he has passed away at the crime scene.





"SAPS has cordoned off this whole area, and investigations are underway. I would advise all motorists to avoid this area at all costs as this scene will be active for quite some time."











