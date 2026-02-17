Man gunned down in Westville ambush
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Police and paramedics were on the scene at the corner of Buckingham Terrace and Menston Road.
The victim was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
ALSO READ: Motorcyclist killed in North Coast Road crash
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says it appears the man, believed to be in his 30s, was ambushed after stopping at the traffic lights.
"Unfortunately, the male has sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and I can confirm he has passed away at the crime scene.
"SAPS has cordoned off this whole area, and investigations are underway. I would advise all motorists to avoid this area at all costs as this scene will be active for quite some time."
