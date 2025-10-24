Man gets life for stabbing Esikhawini cop with spear

The Esikhawini Regional Court also gave Thulani Ngema an additional three years for resisting arrest.

In March last year, Sergeant Xolani Mdletshe and Sergeant Thando Langa went to Ngema’s homestead to arrest him on assault charges opened by his mother.

Authorities say Ngema swore at them, then charged at them with a grass slasher, a hammer, and a spear.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara says Ngema tried to escape through nearby bushes but when the officers approached, he stabbed Mdletshe in the head with the spear.

Mdletshe was rushed to hospital with a fractured skull and spent three months recovering.

Ngema was later subdued and arrested.

"Gemma was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. The NPA welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter. Police officers are being killed daily in the line of duty, and it is imperative that the court send out a strong message to deter would-be offenders,” Kara says.

