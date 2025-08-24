Man drowns kayaking on KZN south coast
Updated | By Newswatch
An investigation is underway after a man
drowned while kayaking on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
It is understood a man came into difficulty while kayaking and drowned at Umtentweni Beach on Saturday.
Bystanders rushed in and pulled him from the water.
According to Mi7, multiple medical teams who arrived shortly after were unable to resuscitate him.
He was declared deceased on scene.
