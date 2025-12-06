Man drowns at Durban’s New Beach as festive season begins
Updated | By Newswatch
A man has drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming at a Durban beach.
Emergency services responded the incident at New Beach this morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says they were shown to the man, believed to be in his thirties, by lifeguards and metro police.
Paramedics assessed the man however he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.
ALS Paramedics would like to urge people to please be cautious this festive season and be responsible.
Swim in designated areas and becareful of the oceans current. Please obey the lifeguards and please do not swim under the influence of any substance or alcohol.
At this stage the events leading up to the Drowning is unknown however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further.
