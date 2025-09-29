Man dies in fire at Blackburn Village informal settlement

Officials responding to the scene found a single shack engulfed in flames and were told a man might be trapped inside.

Despite desperate attempts by family and neighbours to put out the fire, the man was found dead inside the gutted structure.

The spokesperson for KZN SAPS, Paul Magwaza, says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

“Police in Verulam have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of a burned body of a 26-year-old man in Blackburn Village on Sunday. Circumstances which could have led to death are being investigated.”

The latest deadly fire comes amid calls by the shack dwellers' movement Abahlali baseMjondolo for a disaster management plan for informal settlements.

In June, residents from the Kennedy Road Informal Settlement had to evacuate the area after a fire gutted dozens of homes.

eThekwini's Disaster Management said the blaze gutted 40 shacks, leaving 76 people homeless.

At the time, Abahlali baseMjondolo's Thapelo Mohapi said that catastrophic fires have become a seasonal disaster for shack dwellers.

" We are proposing that there should be foot soldiers who are training the community to deal with this, so that when there is a fire, there are people who are able to actually take people to a safer place, so that people do not lose their possessions and then don't lose their lives here.

"We are also calling for disaster assembly points. Whenever there's a fire, people must be assembled in a safe place."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)