Man dies during Table Mountain BASE jump attempt
Updated | By Nomfundo Twala
A man has lost his life after attempting a BASE jump at Platteklip Gorge in the northern part of Table Mountain National Park.
A man has lost his life after attempting a BASE jump at Platteklip Gorge in the northern part of Table Mountain National Park.
The incident occurred on Monday, prompting a rescue effort by park rangers and emergency services.
The individual was later declared dead at the scene.
After investigating the circumstances, South African National Parks (SANParks) confirmed that the death was not linked to suicide.
The incident comes amid a series of recent serious accidents involving extreme sports on Cape Town’s well-known mountain peaks.
ALSO READ: Nearly 200 households evacuated amid Table Mountain fire
In a related case, an Austrian paraglider had to be rescued from Lion’s Head after crashing into the mountain under dangerous weather conditions in December.
Authorities have consistently warned that such activities are hazardous and illegal within the national park.
SANParks says it is stepping up measures to prevent and enforce against unlawful activities in an effort to minimise risks and avoid similar incidents in the future.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 5 hours ago