Man dies during Table Mountain BASE jump attempt

The incident occurred on Monday, prompting a rescue effort by park rangers and emergency services.





The individual was later declared dead at the scene.





After investigating the circumstances, South African National Parks (SANParks) confirmed that the death was not linked to suicide.





The incident comes amid a series of recent serious accidents involving extreme sports on Cape Town’s well-known mountain peaks.





In a related case, an Austrian paraglider had to be rescued from Lion’s Head after crashing into the mountain under dangerous weather conditions in December.





Authorities have consistently warned that such activities are hazardous and illegal within the national park.





SANParks says it is stepping up measures to prevent and enforce against unlawful activities in an effort to minimise risks and avoid similar incidents in the future.





