Man dies in Durban CBD car crash
Updated | By Newswatch
A man has died following a crash in the Durban CBD.
Two cars collided in the junction of Prince Alfred Street and Monty Naicker Road this morning - before one of the vehicles overturned.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said the car landed on its roof - leaving several people injured.
" Once triaged, paramedics found a passenger from the overturn vehicle.
"A male believed to be in his thirties, had sustained major injuries, and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene. A further, three occupants from both vehicles had sustained various injuries."
And once stabilized on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they're required. The scene was cordon off by Metro Police for investigation.
" At this stage, the events leading up to the crash is unknown. However, SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further."
Jamieson, meanwhile, says an investigation is underway after another man was killed in a bike crash on the M4 in Durban North.
He sadid the incident happened before the Broadway off ramp last night.
" Paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage as they found a single bike somehow lost control and crashed. Paramedics found the driver."
Jamieson said male believed to be in his late forties, had sustained fatal injuries. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased at the scene."
