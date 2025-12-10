Man busted with 500 foreign passports in Mpumalanga

The 43-year-old Zimbabwean was nabbed while travelling in a bakkie on Monday.





The passports from Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique were stashed with cash inside the vehicle.





A further R20,000 in cash was found in a plastic bag, bringing the total amount of money found in the suspect's possession to approximately R147,300.





He was charged with contravening the Immigration Act, fraud, and money laundering.





Police also seized the bakkie driven by the suspect.





"Investigation thus far suggests that the driver was probably going to meet someone the next day to have the passports stamped," said police spokesperson Mpho Nonyane-Mpe.





"Police are of the view that the recovered cash was meant for payment."





The suspect is expected to appear at the Waterval Boven Periodical Court on Wednesday.





