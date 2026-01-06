Man arrested for raping minor in Westville

The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.





Police say the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit helped Westville Crime Prevention track the man to a property in the suburb on Friday.





SAPS provincial spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu says the suspect fled from police and was chased on foot through nearby properties before being caught.





" Upon their arrival at the location, the police noticed the suspect running away through the properties trying to evade arrest.





"The police members immediately gave chase on foot and successfully apprehended the suspect, who was hiding on a roof on one of the properties nearby.





"The suspect was arrested and detained at the Westville Police Station on a charge of rape and for further investigation."





