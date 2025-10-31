Man arrested for murder of 'cousin’ in KwaMashu

The woman’s burnt body was found inside a house in the K Section on Thursday after the property was set alight.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says officers made the discovery while firefighters were extinguishing the blaze.

He says investigations led them to the suspect who was last seen leaving the burning house.

“A search at the outside building led to the discovery of a woman's head inside the bucket. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage and appear in court soon.”

