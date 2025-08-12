Man arrested for Imbali family massacre

The 43-year-old is believed to be one of three assailants who murdered a family in Imbali in February 2022.





Fifty-three-year-old Reverend Bheki Hlela, his 42-year-old wife Ntombifuthi and their children, 15-year-old Siphokazi and 24-year-old Siwinile were shot and killed while sleeping in their home.





KZN Hawk spokesperson Sibu Ncane says the 43-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday when they received information about his location.





READ: Gang wounded in Pinetown shootout after house robbery





"The coordinated police teams quickly converged on the suspect’s residence in Imbali, executing a warrant of arrest and apprehending him. He was subsequently charged with four counts of murder. During the search, the police discovered a licensed firearm belonging to the suspect.





"The seized firearm will be sent for ballistics test to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)