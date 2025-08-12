Man arrested for Imbali family massacre
A suspected killer who had been on the run for three years will stand before a magistrate in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
The 43-year-old is believed to be one of three assailants who murdered a family in Imbali in February 2022.
Fifty-three-year-old Reverend Bheki Hlela, his 42-year-old wife Ntombifuthi and their children, 15-year-old Siphokazi and 24-year-old Siwinile were shot and killed while sleeping in their home.
KZN Hawk spokesperson Sibu Ncane says the 43-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday when they received information about his location.
"The coordinated police teams quickly converged on the suspect’s residence in Imbali, executing a warrant of arrest and apprehending him. He was subsequently charged with four counts of murder. During the search, the police discovered a licensed firearm belonging to the suspect.
"The seized firearm will be sent for ballistics test to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country."
