Man arrested during R30m bust at Camperdown dagga farm

They also found 70 buckets of processed cannabis and paraphernalia was found along with cultivation equipment.

Acting on a tip-off, the Hawks raided a farm in the area on Thursday, discovering more than four thousand dagga plants.

The KZN Hawks' Simphiwe Mhlongo says six firearms and more than 160 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

“On Thursday, Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Counter Narcotics and Durban Metro Police Drug Team arrested a 56-year-old male for cultivation of cannabis as well as unlawful possession of six firearms.





"The arrested suspect will be charged for cultivation of cannabis, dealing in cannabis, unlawful possession of firearms as well as live rounds of ammunition. The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country. He is expected to appear before Camperdown Magistrates’ Court soon."





