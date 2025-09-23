Man accused of stealing chocolate at Empangeni store dies
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
KwaZulu-Natal police are probing the death of a man, who was accused of stealing a chocolate bar worth R15.
Provincial SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the incident is alleged to have led to a confrontation with security guards at a supermarket in Empangeni.
"Police in Empangeni have opened a case of murder following an incident in which an unknown man died apparently after having engaged in a fight with bodyguards at a store."
He says investigators are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, which took place on Saturday.
Angry community members gathered outside the store on Monday, demanding the arrests of those involved.
