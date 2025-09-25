Man accused of murdering Osizweni taxi boss to remain behind bars

Simphiwe Mhlongo lost his bid for bail on Monday.





The 38-year-old's been linked to the murder of a taxi owner in Osizweni, as well as a business robbery in Utrecht in May.





Police nabbed Mhlongo on the N11 earlier in September after an off-duty officer spotted him driving a vehicle that had been stolen from Jeppestown in Johannesburg.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says at the time of his arrest he was suspected of involvement in livestock theft in Mpumalanga.





Magwaza says when officers searched the car, they found an empty rifle bag.





"The discovery of the rifle bag led the team to the suspect’s home where police found a rifle, a pistol, pieces of police uniform, police certifying stamp, different car keys and a vehicle logbook. Initial investigations revealed that the recovered rifle was reported stolen at Osizweni."





Investigations are still underway.





