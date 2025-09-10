Mamelodi hostage standoff ends in tragedy

An intense hostage drama in Gauteng has ended in tragedy.





A police constable, who's alleged to have shot and killed his 18-year-old nephew, has taken his own life in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.





Police says the 16-hour stand-off began in the morning, after an apparent family dispute. Constable Thapelo Mashigo, who was stationed at Boschkop, had refused to release his 69-year-old mother and nephew from the house.





Gauteng police spokesperson, Brenda Muridili says witnesses heard gunshots. She says after hours of negotiations - a breakthrough seemed possible late last night.





"At around 11pm, hostage negotiators managed to get the constable to release his elderly mother from the house. She was treated by paramedics on the scene before she was transported to the hospital."





But she says the situation changed before midnight, when Special Task Force (STF) members prepared to enter.





"At this stage hostage negotiators were still negotiating with the police constable to surrender when two gunshot sounds were heard coming from the house. Upon entering the house, the STF members found the body of the constable.





"As they searched the house further, they discovered the body of the constable’s 18-year-old nephew with gunshot wounds."





Police say the 32-year-old constable was currently deployed at the regional Essential Infrastructure Task Team.





He joined the force in 2019.] Cases of murder, kidnapping, and an inquest docket have been opened.







