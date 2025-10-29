Mamelodi cousins' murder case postponed to January, suspect abandons bail

The suspect made a brief appearance before the Mamelodi Magistrates Court on Wednesday, following his arrest on Monday in connection with the brutal killings of the two young women, aged 21 and 22.





Their bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds in Mamelodi East Extension 17 on Sunday.





National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed that the accused had opted to abandon his bail application.





"Today was really a brief appearance because the accused opted to abandon his release on bail.





"The matter was then postponed to the 19th of January for further investigations, as there are still a lot of outstanding investigations that need to be completed before this matter is trial ready."





According to the NPA, the suspect faces five charges, including two counts of premeditated murder, one of attempted murder, and charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.





Mahanjana added that prosecutors expect progress before the next court date.





"When the case returns to court on the 19th of January, we will find out whether some of the investigations have been completed. Once that happens, the matter will then be transferred to the High Court for trial."





A third victim, who was also shot during the attack, remains in hospital receiving medical treatment.





Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the killings, but investigations are continuing.





