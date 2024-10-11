Malvern CPF says measures put in place to curb crime

"I think what happened to Zarah was a shock to all of us. The way this has happened and the total disregard for life by these individuals has put fear into the community," explained the chairperson of the Malvern CPF, Kevin Pillay.

It has been a month since armed hijackers robbed Zarah's family outside a fast-food outlet.

The child, who tried to escape the ordeal by hiding under her family's SUV, was run over and killed when the gang made off with the car.

A police officer allegedly stole a bank card from the vehicle, which was later recovered in Cato Manor, and was arrested.

READ: Durban cop accused of stealing from hijacking victim to remain behind bars

Pillay said they have been working closely with local police since the incident.

"Malvern SAPS, especially Captain Govender, he called us, and we had a lot of visible operations in the area. The main plan was to make the community feel safe again.

“Some sort of normal daily activities are coming back. We don't want people saying that Malvern is a crime haven."