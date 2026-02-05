Malema: FIFA World Cup could become ‘death site’ under ICE enforcement

It's being held in North America later this year, with Canada, the United States and Mexico all hosting games.





Malema says the US is unsafe for players and supporters from many countries as they risk being detained, deported or being denied entry.





He's slammed the US government's immigration policies as harsh after the Trump administration suspended visas for citizens from dozens of countries.





" There's a problem of visas in that count where Bafana Bafana themselves, who want to play at the highest stage, that that highest stage can end up being their death site.





"Because when they see them, they're loitering without a game. ICE will come and then attend to them. So, are you're not setting them up for death."





In a media briefing on Wednesday, Malema called on FIFA, national football bodies, including SAFA, and players to support the boycott.





He says football cannot be separated from human rights abuses.





" Because it's not only about what is happening in America, it's also about what's happening in Palestine, which is directly, without any sugar coating, sponsored by America.





"What is happening in Venezuela, the threats on Greenland, the undermining of international law - any conscious South African, especially those in the space of arts and culture and sports, should be able to say, 'We cannot associate ourselves with these kinds of things', rightfully so."





