Malema: EFF will picket until Phala Phala judgment reached

The party marched to the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Friday.





The red berets called for the ruling to be handed down, after the case was heard last year.





The scandal centres around the theft of millions of rands in foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.





ALSO READ: Public Protector launches probe into President Ramaphosa after MKP complaint





The EFF approached the apex court seeking a ruling against the National Assembly's decision not to adopt the findings of the Independent Panel Report.





The panel concluded that Ramaphosa had a case to answer.





Malema addressed a gathering on Constitutional Hill yesterday, saying the party intends on staging a picket outside court until the judgement is handed down.





" They have already made judgments on cases that came after us, but Phala Phala - it's a difficult case. We need to tell the chief justice that for as long as Phala Phala is not released every month we're going to come here to picket in demand of the release of the Phala Phala report."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)