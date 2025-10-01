Malema convicted on firearms charges

His co-accused, former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, was acquitted.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier handed down the ruling in the EastLondon High Court on Wednesday morning.

“Accused one, in counts one, two, three, four and five, you are found guilty as charged. Accused two, Mr Snyman, in respect of counts four and six, you are found not guilty and discharged.”

Malema and his former bodyguard have been waiting since Monday to hear the outcome.

“Accused one says he's the only person who fired an object resembling a firearm, no one else,” Olivier said by way of explanation.

“The grounds were inspected the morning of the event, and no cartridges were found, and the area was declared safe.”

The charges relate to a 2018 birthday rally in Mdantsane, where video footage captured Malema firing what looked like a rifle into the air.

Both faced multiple counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

They denied wrongdoing, saying the weapon was a toy gun, but the state argued it was real.

Lobby group AfriForum, the complainant in the case, said the ruling is a victory for the rule of law.

“The evidence overwhelmingly proved that Malema committed several serious offences under the Firearms Control Act, and the verdict confirms that those who think they are untouchable will eventually be held accountable, no matter how long it takes,” said the organisation’s Jacques Broodryk.

Sentencing is due to start on 23 January 2026.

