Malatsi urgent digital shift needed for inclusive growth
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi says South Africa must urgently accelerate its digital transformation to improve service delivery and create new economic opportunities.
He says that while strides have been made in expanding connectivity and removing regulatory barriers, challenges remain.
Malatsi gave the keynote address at the GovTech 2025 conference at the Durban ICC on Monday.
The three-day conference brings together government, private sector, and academia to find practical solutions to drive innovation and build a more inclusive digital future.
He says the vision is for every citizen, regardless of where they live, to easily access education, healthcare, and government services online, without long queues and costly travel.
" These challenges prevent us from fully utilizing the great potential of a full and capacitated digital economy. The cost of connectivity remains disproportionately high for low income households, and device affordability still remains a constraint.
"These challenges extend to government too. Our digital systems are still fragmented and our data is not interoperable, leading to fragmented implementation of digital services."
