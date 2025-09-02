Malatsi calls for urgent funding to save news media

Speaking at the Media 20 Summit in Johannesburg, Malatsi said the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, found that outlets in 160 of 180 countries face financial strain.





He has urged governments and the private sector to collaborate on sustainable models, warning that collapsing newsrooms threaten democracy, accountability, and information integrity.





"When media outlets cannot sustain themselves, society loses its watchdogs. We must work together as governments and the private sector to support sustainable models, innovative funding mechanisms, ensuring that dominant tech platforms do not siphon away advertising revenues that journalism depends on."





He's also urged society to defend media freedom.





"Even the economy relies on the accuracy effects. Free independent journalism is essential for the economy to function transparently, supporting anti-corruption efforts, fair markets, and informed policymaking decisions. A free press is not just a luxury, but it's a necessity for thriving democracies."





