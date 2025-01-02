‘SA making progress’–Ramaphosa’s optimistic New Year message

Ramaphosa began his well wishes for the New Year, praising the GNU, saying it has committed itself to reducing poverty and lowering the cost of living.





“The parties are all working to strengthen the capacity of the state to deliver services to our people.”





“The outcomes of the May 2024 elections and establishment of the Government of National Unity have enabled South Africa to enter a new era that holds great promise,” Ramaphosa said.





ECONOMIC GROWTH AND INVESTMENT





Ramaphosa said although the economy has been slow, it is steadily progressing, with the public sector investment having risen for another straight year.





“There is increased investment in roads, rail, public housing, energy, and water and sanitation infrastructure. Business confidence to enhance investments is on the rise.” Ramaphosa said.





“International investor sentiment towards South Africa has improved, with more companies seeking to invest or expand their presence in our economy.”





Ramaphosa added that as these investments continue to happen, more jobs will be created, more livelihoods will be supported and more local businesses will be sustained.





LOAD SHEDDING





Still in his New Year wishes, Ramaphosa mentioned the 280 days without load shedding in the country.





He says this is progress, as a country that an energy crisis that caused immense hardship for households and businesses.





“We continue the work to get more power onto the grid, to drive massive new investment in electricity generation, and to establish a competitive electricity market.





LAW ENFORCEMENT





The president praised the safety and security operations under the South African Police Service (SAPS) for fighting crime in the country.

“Through the focused execution of Operation Shanela, Operation Vala Umgodi as well as operations against the construction mafia, our law enforcement agencies are decisively dealing with organised crime, illegal mining, extortion at construction sites, and other priority crimes,” Ramaphosa said.





He said the primary focus of law enforcement must remain on the prevention of gender-based violence against young girls and women.

“As a society, we have continued to focus our attention on the fight against gender-based violence and femicide. We have strengthened the capabilities of the criminal justice system and improved support for survivors.” said Ramaphosa.





CHILD DEATHS DUE TO FOODBORNE ILLNESS





President Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the families of the children who passed on following a rise in foodborne illnesses after allegedly consuming snacks from spaza shops.





“The deaths of innocent young children in Soweto and other parts of the country who lost their lives earlier this year from eating contaminated foodstuffs pain us as a nation.”.





“This has been a year of triumphs and great progress. But it has also been marked by tragedy.”





Ramaphosa said although the country has made progress, the country has a long way to go in addressing challenges that confront the nation.

“We need to work with urgency and purpose to grow an inclusive economy and create jobs.”





“We need to support our municipalities to ensure that all our people receive quality services without exception and disruption.”

The President highlighted that the country will be hosting the first G20 Summit on African soil.





“Through our leadership of the G20 we will work for solidarity, equality, and sustainable development that will have an impact on many peoples around the world.”





Ramaphosa called on South Africans to be part of creating a better future for the country, and all who live in it.