Majority of eThekwini's SAHRC complaints centre on water, sanitation

The South African Human Rights Commission this week released its State of Human Rights in South Africa Report for 2024/25.





It's based on more than 2,000 complaints lodged over the financial year.





KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the North West are the provinces that saw the bulk of the complaints.





eThekwini, Rustenburg and Polokwane municipalities emerged as hotspots for alleged rights violations on a local government level.





The commission chairperson, Chris Nissen says their KwaZulu-Natal office alone received 395 complaints.





Thirty-five were directed at eThekwini Municipality, the highest number against any metro.





"eThekwini Municipality has a lot of problems and our commissioner is engaging and our PM is engaging with eThekwini Municipality to deal with those issues about water and sanitation. We do have the water mafia that runs around and so we really need to acknowledge that our municipalities need to do more."





Water issues began emerging in eThekwini in 2022.





Supply was cut to a number of communities, including Tongaat, when water infrastructure was damaged during torrential rains and flooding.





The municipality has also said demand for water has risen and outweighs supply in some communities.





