Major crash on the N12 claims seven lives
Updated | By Emile Pienaar
The Road Traffic Management Cooperation (RTMC) has confirmed a major crash on the N12 between Ogies and eMalahleni in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Monday morning.
RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane, says a Toyota Sedan with Mozambican registration was transporting five people when it was involved in the collision with a Nissan NP 200 LDV in which there were two people.
Zwane says the cause of the crash is unknown at this stage and investigations are underway.
This crash comes as Zwane warns motorists against operating unroadworthy vehicles.
"Officers have in the past six days stopped and checked 229 612 vehicles in roadblocks conducted throughout the country.
"A total of 662 vehicles were discontinued because of roadworthiness issues such as smooth tyres, dysfunctional brakes, faulty lights, cracked windscreens, including leaking engines and steering that’s not in good working order.
Any three faults will result in the discontinuation of a vehicle.
"Another 727 vehicles were impounded for violating the National Land Transportation Act, such as operating public transport for reward without operating permits."
